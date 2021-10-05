Greggs opens more outlets | AMTE Power in gigafactory talks

Daily Business Live

8.10am: FTSE rises

The FTSE 100 opened 36 points higher at 7,046.82 as forecast on the back of higher oil prices.

8am: Phoenix to back Standard Life brand

Phoenix Group has announced plans to invest in the Standard Life brand which it acquired in May this year.

Phoenix said the purchase of the Standard Life brand from Edinburgh-based Standard Life Aberdeen (now renamed Abrdn) was “strategically important” to the group.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life, said: “Standard Life is one of the most recognised names in life and pensions and we have ambitious investment plans built on its great heritage.”

7am: Greggs opens stores

Greggs is to accelerate the pace of store openings despite admitting disruption from staff and ingredient shortages in the UK supply chain crisis.

In a boost for the high street and a sign of confidence in the return of office workers, the bakery chain, expects around 100 net shop openings in 2021.

It revealed a 3.5% rise in like-for-like sales in the third quarter of its financial year compared to pre-COVID crisis levels despite the headwinds facing the business including difficulty hiring new workers amid record vacancy levels.

Greggs said it benefited from “staycations” during August and that effect continued into September as more people returned to offices.

The board expects the full year outcome to be ahead of previous expectations.

7am: AMTE Power in gigafactory talks

AMTE Power, the Thurso-based a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells, said production expansion plans for a UK Gigafactory (initially 2GWh increasing to 10GWh and beyond over time) have made substantial progress.

The company is in talks with local authorities for regions with preferred sites and national funding sources to secure government grants and developed detailed designs.

It expects to confirm the site of its UK based Gigafactory and government funding support in 2022.

It said all three of its cells in development made good progress during the year and remain on track for one to be released in each of the next three years.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year to the end of June came in at £3.2m (2020: (£2m)) and adjusted loss before tax of £3.1m (2020: (£2m).

Global markets – oil price lifts FTSE 100

London was expected to shrug aside tumbles in New York and Asia and open higher on the back of surging commodity prices.

Brent oil was trading at $81.49 a barrel, softening from $81.85 late Monday but still trading around its best levels in three years after OPEC+ decided at a meeting to stick to planned moderate increases in output for November despite soaring crude prices.

Futures markets for Brent Crude are at three-year highs and West Texas Intermediate near seven-year highs.

Wall Street was more subdued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 was down 1.3% and Nasdaq Composite was 2.1% lower, dragged down by Facebook’s outage.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 2.6%.Japanese business conditions continued to be disrupted by the latest rise in Covid-19 cases and subsequent restrictions during September.

Markets in Shanghai were closed for National Day Golden Week, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was flat.