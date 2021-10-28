Gooch joins Aveni as company scales up

Software

Scottish AI software company Aveni has appointed Elizabeth Gooch as chief revenue officer. This follows its recent funding round and a number of design and engineering hires at the speech analytics company.

Holder of numerous board positions at UK technology companies, Ms Gooch (pictured) is the founder and former CEO of AIM-quoted software firm EG Solutions, acquired by US customer analytics company Verint Systems in 2017.

She assumes responsibility for driving revenue growth at Aveni, an AI platform for financial services companies that analyses customer conversation data to generate new business insights and drive efficiencies through the automation of customer processes.

Aveni also announced the appointment of principal software engineer Edward Asquith and senior software engineer Sam Faulls from McLaren Applied, the technology solutions subsidiary of the Formula One McLaren Group.

Principal designer Chloe Poulter joins the company from IBM, and Matt Pattinson comes from a cloud and architecture role at Domino’s to become lead software engineer.

The new recruits will further drive the development of Aveni’s natural language processing (NLP) platform and its integration with customer communication technologies in order to solve key industry challenges.

Ms Gooch said: “I look forward to helping Aveni develop a scalable, repeatable business model that underpins its ground breaking technology, and to support the company in other areas using my experience building, growing and selling technology businesses.”