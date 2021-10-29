Glampitect sees turnover soar following expansion

Demand rockets

The firm advises on glamping projects

Glampitect, the Scottish glamping site design consultancy, has achieved a £1 million turnover, more than five times higher than its initial expectations.

The Edinburgh-based firm was set up two years ago by Calum MacLeod and Alisdair Young hoping to achieve revenue of £180,000. It managed £400,000 in the first year and more than doubled that figure in the following 12 months.

It hopes to double again next year after expanding its business to Birmingham and Dubai.

The firm is one of the pandemic’s success stories, with 17 full-time members of staff.

Calum MacLeod: ‘it has been fun and eventful’

“I am delighted that we have made it this far this quickly. If someone had suggested this to me two years ago, I’d have just laughed at them!” said Mr MacLeod, a former electrical engineer.

“Ali and I both left full-time jobs to have a go at this without really knowing what was in store for us. It has been fun and eventful the whole way since we started out and to be honest it doesn’t feel like work.

“I’d love our success to empower people to have the confidence to try something different if they find themselves stuck in a rut or if they are not feeling fulfilled at work. If I could give any advice to people, it would be ‘don’t be scared’.”

The entrepreneurs began their glamping journey in the Highlands when they set up North Coast 500 Pods in Achmelvich, Sutherland, before establishing Glampitect.