Gilson Gray acquires Dundee firm Baillie Shepherd

Legal deal

Alan Baillie: ‘good fit’

Law firm Gilson Gray has acquired Dundee practice Baillie Shepherd which is focused on private client, property and court work.

The deal will see all Baillie Shepherd employees join the Gilson Gray team in Dundee, including directors Alan Baillie and Peter Shepherd along with court solicitor Ken Glass.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “I have known Alan for a number of years and knew that we had much common ground in the way we do business.

“Dundee is thriving, with a host of commercial developments and initiatives in the pipeline. We have seen tremendous growth in the last 12 months and this latest deal strengthens our position.

“It will enable us to further capitalise on the opportunities that this vibrant city offers.”

Mr Baillie added: “This is an excellent move and a great fit.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.