Funding boost for AI recruitment firm Gigged.AI

Platform backed

Founders: Rich Wilson (left) and Craig Short

Technology start-up Gigged.AI has raised £600,000 in an over-subscribed investment round led by early stage venture capital firm Techstart Ventures.

The Glasgow-based firm, which launched in July, applies algorithms to link IT freelancers with organisations seeking temporary staff for digital projects and will use the funding to increase its headcount.

It has an advisory board which includes John Brodie and Warwick Beresford-Jones, co-founders of data analytics specialist Aquila Insight; Nick Jones, co-founder of cryptocurrency wallet Zumo; and Grant Fraser, co-founder and chief executive of Glasgow mobile marketing agency Digitonic.

Rich Wilson, chief executive, founded the business with chief technology officer Craig Short, and already have 79 clients and 1,100 users.

The company has been financed to date by a £50,000 pre-seed funding round and a £95,000 grant from Innovate UK’s Sustainable Innovation Fund.

The company has begun hiring seven staff, taking the payroll at its new office in Glasgow’s Renfrew Street to 14 by the end of this year.