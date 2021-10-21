FirstGroup sells Greyhound | Barclays profits record

Daily Business Live

7am: FirstGroup sells Greyhound

FirstGroup has sold Greyhound Lines, operator of the iconic US bus business, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of FlixMobility in a deal valued at $172 million (£127m).

The deal completes its stated plan to focus on its UK public transport businesses.

David Martin, FirstGroup executive chairman said: “We are proud of the significant developments we made to Greyhound’s business model during FirstGroup’s ownership, including the introduction of express point-to-point routes, real-time pricing and yield management and a transformed customer offering and experience.

“This transaction realises an appropriate value for Greyhound’s operations and ensures Greyhound’s legacy liabilities are suitably managed.

“Today’s agreement regarding Greyhound’s future completes the Group’s portfolio rationalisation strategy which has refocused FirstGroup on its leading UK public transport businesses with a strong platform to create sustainable value.”

FirstGroup has previously set out its objective to rationalise the group’s portfolio of businesses in light of the limited synergies between its UK and North American divisions, and today’s transaction follows the sale of the Group’s other North American businesses, First Student and First Transit, to EQT Infrastructure in July.

The group estimates that its adjusted net debt at the end of the current financial year will be c.£80-90m lower than previously expected, in the range of £10-20m.

Greyhound has been a mainstay of the North American transportation landscape for more than 100 years. Its fleet of 1,300 vehicles and 2,400 employees provide services connecting 1,750 destinations across North America.

FlixMobility has quickly established Europe’s largest long-distance bus network through its FlixBus and FlixTrain brands. The company launched the first green long-distance trains in 2018 as well as a pilot project for all-electric buses in Germany, the US and France.

Since 2013, FlixMobility has changed the way hundreds of millions of people have travelled throughout Europe and created tens of thousands of new jobs in the mobility industry. In 2018, FlixMobility launched FlixBus USA to bring this new travel alternative to the United States

7am: Barclays hits profit record

Barclays said it has delivered its higher ever year-to-date pre-tax profit, posting £6.9bn for the nine months to the end of September.

It said third quarter profits doubled on a year ago to £2bn, beating market expectations, as it followed Wall Street rivals with surging investment banking fees.

The bank’s advisory and equities business had a record performance in the first nine months of the year, driving a return on equity for the investment bank of 16.4% compared to 10.5% a year ago.

“While the CIB (investment bank) performance continues to be an area of strength for the group, we are also seeing evidence of a consumer recovery and the early signs of a more favourable rate environment,” said CEO Jes Staley.

7am: Pernod Ricard sees overseas growth

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard, owner of Chivas Brothers Scotch whisky, said it is seeing strong demand in China, the United States and India which helped it deliver a forecast-beating 20% growth in the first quarter. The market had expected a 15.7% sales rise.

Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, said consumption by people staying at home remained resilient, while the re-opening of bars and restaurants also lent support.

Travel retail was still subdued although the company benefited in the quarter from a low comparison basis.

Global markets

Many US companies have been reporting decent numbers and have been able to pass on the increase in costs, to their customers, without a significant impact on their sales growth numbers, or their margins, said CMC analyst Michael Hewson.

“While this is certainly encouraging there is no guarantee it can continue given that the over the next quarter costs will have increased further given the continued rise in raw materials and energy prices, and other supply chain disruptions.”

He added: “For now, that doesn’t appear to be worrying US investors with the Dow posting a new record intraday high, and the S&P500 coming to within touching distance of doing the same thing. This US exuberance isn’t translating into today’s European open which looks set to be weaker one.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed 0.43% lower, while the S&P 500 gained 0.37%.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.58% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1%. The Shanghai Composite gained slightly, up 0.17%.