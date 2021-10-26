Firm tackling fast fashion waste creates 147 jobs

Grant awarded

ACS Team (l-r) Chris Mooney, Paula Minowa, Andrew Rough, Joni O’Brien & Anthony Burns

A garment repair and rental company in Lanarkshire has received a £950,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise which will help tackle clothing waste caused by ‘fast fashion’.

Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS) will use the funding to create 147 permanent jobs, including 65 in a partnership with US clothing rental business CaaStle.

The partners will establish a subscription clothing rental service to reduce the volume of items being dumped in landfill sites.

ACS, based at Eurocentral business park, has worked with a Scottish Enterprise sustainability specialist since 2017 and said none of its waste ends up in landfill. It is on track to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025, while significantly reducing its operating costs.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said: “This innovative and sustainable business helps illustrate the great progress which Scotland is making towards ending our contribution to climate change within a generation – Scotland is already more than halfway to net zero.

“Building a circular economy is a vital part of that journey and we need more initiatives like ACS as we work to ensure Scotland recovers from the pandemic with a stronger, greener and fairer economy. To accelerate that transition, we will introduce a Circular Economy Bill that will help tackle our throwaway culture.”

ACS Clothing chief operating office Anthony Burns said: “By addressing many of the environmental pitfalls commonly associated with the fashion industry, we’re moving towards a greener, more sustainable, low-carbon future.

“It’s great to see a growing number of consumers make environmentally-conscious choices, which has led to significant growth for our business and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.”

Scottish Enterprise head of low carbon transition, Andy McDonald, said: “Funding for these latest projects comes at a time when our collective journey towards net zero and the creation of green jobs have never been more important.

“With COP26 on the horizon it’s great to see an innovative Scottish company tackling the issue of fast fashion in particular.”