Fintech Scotland to unveil research on 10-year plan

Stephen Ingledew and Nicola Anderson (pic: Terry Murden)

Fintech Scotland will reveal new research underpinning an ambitious 10-year roadmap at an event on Thursday featuring one of the architects of UK government strategy on the sector.

The steering body for developing a fintech cluster is expected to reveal the latest industry forecasts of GVA and jobs, as well as progress in attracting new players.

It will also outline the societal and environmental value of digital transformation in the financial sector, efforts to boost entrepreneurialism and the commercial value of financial data.

Among those addressing the FinTech conference at Strathclyde University are UK Treasury Minister John Glen, together with Maha El Dimachki of the Financial Conduct Authority, and Ron Kalifa who chaired the Fintech Strategic Review which produced a key report on the future of the sector.

Mr Kalifa is expected to provide an update on his “Big Bang” review to delegates attending the conference which takes place on the final day of the Festival of Fintech Innovation.

Ron Kalifa: ‘big bang’

The WorldPay chairman’s report, published in February, included calls for a £1 billion growth fund, expanded R&D tax relief and changes to listing rules to help the sector compete on the global stage.

Stephen Ingledew, chairman of Fintech Scotland, and Nicola Anderson, chief executive will share a platform with representatives from Fintech Wales, Fintech Northern Ireland, Fintech North and Fintech West Midlands.

The marks the conclusion of more than 50 events at this year’s festival.