Filament STAC signs partners for IOT project

Shared vision

Paul Wilson: vital partners

Filament STAC, Scotland’s first Smart Things Accelerator Centre, has added a number of corporate partners to help drive an 18-month programme for Internet of Things (IoT) companies that launched at Skypark in Glasgow earlier this month.

The partners include law firm Burness Paull, European patent and trade mark attorneys Scintilla, and construction consultancy Soben which works with some of the world’s largest tech companies around data centres.

Paul Wilson, CEO of Filament STAC, said: “We are combining the resources and passion of some of Scotland’s most innovative and tech-savvy companies, businesses who realise the potential of what we are building at STAC.

“The partners we are announcing today cover professional services and technology support, which are vital for the scale-up tech companies we have on the programme.”

Filament STAC is also supported by Glasgow-based Beringar, which designs and develops building intelligence sensor solutions for the commercial real estate sector, helping clients including British Land, Kingfisher and the NHS improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Beringar’s recently launched hot desk booking technology will also be used by the IoT companies on the Filament STAC programme.

Mr Wilson added: “STAC is unique in that it is positioned to be a self-sustaining industry-led funding model, with Scottish business leaders pulling together to scale tech companies.

“We are creating a movement that will result in a Scottish IoT powerhouse sector, one which will collaborate, support and create market opportunities on a global level.”

Filament STAC was launched as a pioneering industry-government partnership aimed at producing Scottish IoT companies capable of scaling and competing on a global level, with a three-year target to create more than 25 IoT companies supporting around 750 jobs, reporting revenue in the region of £750 million, and cohort companies raising investment in excess of £100 million.

It is supported by Scottish Enterprise, CENSIS (Scotland’s Innovation Centre for sensing, imaging and IoT technologies), Glasgow-headquartered product design firm Filament, and Plexus Corp, a designer of manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services.