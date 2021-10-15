Fife energy storage company sold to overseas firm

Battery deal

Battery storage helps with supply and demand

Overseas investors have acquired an energy storage facility in Fife which is due to come into operation this year to help balance supply and demand.

TagEnergy acquired the Roaring Hill battery storage project near Glenrothes from renewable energy company RES for an undisclosed sum.

Battery energy storage is a key technology providing flexibility to the network and supporting the decarbonisation of the UK’s electricity system by 2035.

Plants such as Roaring Hill, which has 18 enclosures, can help with grid stabilisation and maximise the potential of renewable energy facilities whose output is dependent on weather conditions.

TagEnergy chief executive Franck Woitiez, said the acquisition was an important step forward for the firm as it sought to drive the pace of transition to renewables through projects that deliver reliable energy affordably and at scale.

The company is part of the Impala SAS group owned by French telecoms entrepreneur Jacques Veyrat.

RES describes itself as the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, with operations in Europe and North America.

The Hertfordshire-based company developed a battery storage facility in Broxburn, which was acquired by The Renewables Infrastructure Group.