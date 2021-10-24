‘Feelgood finance’ launch inspired by young activist

Green investment

Rebecca Kowalski: we need to make a difference

A wealth adviser has launched a consultancy to promote sustainable investment as “feelgood finance” after being influenced by her climate activist daughter.

Rebecca Kowalski, a former compliance manager and sustainable investment advocate for Cornerstone Asset Management, has created Overstory Finance to share her expertise and enthusiasm with a wider audience.

She said that her daughter, an environmental scientist, had been the motivation to making the world “a better place for younger generations”, a view which she believes many other parents and grandparents share.

“Sustainable investment should be feelgood finance and is the finance we all need in a finite world,” she says.

She has also been inspired by the words of UN High Level Climate Champion, Nigel Topping, who said: “The Race to Net Zero is not a competitive one, it’s one we all win or we all lose”

Ms Kowalski, who has worked for several IFAs in Glasgow, Paisley and Edinburgh over the last 25 years, said her company’s vision is “to make the biggest possible difference to the financial services industry, to client experience and to the world we all share.”

Overstory Finance, based in Glasgow, aims to help advisers have mutually beneficial conversations with their clients about how their money can benefit the world, as well as deliver the financial returns they need.

From her conversations with investors and members of the public, Ms Kowalski believes that those who choose to invest sustainably are typically more interested, more engaged and more likely to recommend their adviser to others.

She is an active member of the Glasgow Women in Sustainability group and the Global Ethical Finance Initiative and aims to “bust the myth that green investments are just for eco-warriors.

“Overstory Finance maintains that the transition to the low carbon economy is a matter of when, not if, and that all investors need to take this into account,” she says.