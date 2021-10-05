Facebook blames outage on ‘configuration fault’

Shares fell

Billions of users were denied their daily fix of Facebook

Facebook blamed a “faulty configuration change” for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

A number of employees told the Reuters news agency that they believed the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.

Security experts have said an inadvertent mistake or sabotage by an insider were both plausible.

But in a blog, Facebook said: “We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change.”

Shares in Facebook fell 4.9%, their biggest daily drop since last November, amid a broader selloff in technology stocks on Monday. Shares rose about half a percent in after-hours trade following resumption of service.

“To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted, adding that it “may take some time to get to 100%.”

Facebook, which is the world’s largest seller of online ads after Google, was losing about $545,000 in US ad revenue per hour during the outage, according to estimates from ad measurement firm Standard Media Index.

However, past downtime at internet companies has had little long-term affect on their revenue growth.