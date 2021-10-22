Ex-Menzies boss to chair Prestwick as talks drag on

Board changes

Forysth Black: led Menzies

Chairman of Prestwick Airport Andrew Miller is stepping down at the end of this month and will be replaced by former Menzies CEO Forsyth Black.

According to a statement from the Scottish Government Mr Miller has decided to step down after seven years in the role as he wishes to pursue different opportunities.

Mr Black spent 19 years at John Menzies, during which he was also president & managing director of Menzies Aviation.

The Scottish government said the process of returning Prestwick Airport to the private sector continues and decisions have still to be taken in relation to the prospective sale of the business.

“We have committed to updating Parliament on the sale process at the appropriate stage,” it said.

In August this year sources said negotiations with a prospective buyer had stalled over the government’s expectations on price.

Commenting on today’s board changes Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “Following an open recruitment process, I can confirm Forsyth Black has been appointed as the next non-executive chair for TS Prestwick Hold Co Ltd and the operating subsidiary Prestwick Aviation Holdings Ltd.

“Mr Black has had a successful career in the aviation sector and we look forward to him bringing that experience to his new role.

“I would also like to thank Andrew Miller for his hard work and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mr Black presided over a record period of growth and profitability through a network of about 200 airport operations in more than 30 countries.

He left as CEO of Menzies in March 2019 after just six months in the job, the second person to leave the position after a short tenure. Jeremy Stafford resigned for what was described as personal reasons after just 15 months in the post. Mr Black’s successor Giles Wilson announced in June 2020 that he was leaving to join a William Grant & Son.

In February this year Mr Black was appointed a non-executive director of Business Stream. He is also a non-executive director at Aberdeen Harbour Board.

Also joining the board of Prestwick Aviation Holdings as non-executive directors are Willie Mackie and Bill McPherson.

Mr Mackie replaces Beth Corcoran who has completed her term of office and is due to step down later this year. He enjoyed a 36-year career in financial services where he held several senior positions across risk management leading to the establishment of his own consultancy business in 2013.

He has held a number of non-executive appointments in the public sector including to the board of Skills Development Scotland in 2014, the board of Scottish Enterprise in 2015 and subsequently appointed deputy chairman of the organisation.

Mr McPherson recently returned from the UAE after a 20-year career with Emirates Airline, playing an integral part in the growth and expansion of the airline.

His term as vice president Airport Services covered responsibility for their worldwide airport operations, ground product, and front-line teams. Prior to this he held various management positions in Air UK and British Airways in the UK and overseas.