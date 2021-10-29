EICC hotel backed | all-electric offices | Passivhaus homes

Property round-up

Work has begun on the hotel and training school for the Edinburgh International Conference Centre after Edinburgh Council approved a revised business plan.

M&G Real Estate is funding the 350-bed development, which is being delivered by Qmile Group as part of its £350 million Haymarket Edinburgh development.

The EICC will operate the hotel under a franchise agreement with Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

It is expected to create more than 200 jobs and will open in 2024.

EICC CEO Marshall Dallas said: “Not only is the hotel integral to the future of the EICC, but we also see it being a key component in the return of business tourism to Edinburgh.

“From the very outset, sustainability was near the top of the agenda, it has always been a strong part of our offering as a venue, so we’re pleased to be setting a standard here.”

All-electric offices

Knight Property Group has completed the £20 million redevelopment and refurbishment of the only all-electric newly-built development in Edinburgh.

The company said the 43,000 sq ft pavilion-style building at 4-5 Lochside Avenue in Edinburgh Park sets the standard for sustainable office redevelopment.

Configured over three floors, it has all-electric air-conditioning delivered via air source head pump technology, 100% ventilated fresh air delivered to the working environment, solar PV panels mounted on the roof, electric car charging points and intelligent LED lighting on all floors.

Passivhaus plan

Plans to develop an early learning and childcare centre within 27 council homes for the elderly have been backed by Edinburgh Council.

All of the homes on a council-owned site in Broughton will be fully wheelchair-adapted with accessibility supported via two lifts and storage for mobility scooters.

The Powderhall project will see up to 128 spaces for children early years children.