Edinburgh sees surge in high growth companies

Top performer

Tech firms dominate the list of growth firms

Edinburgh, Manchester and Leeds top the list of cities with the most high growth companies outside London, according to a new report.

The ‘Unlocking Growth’ study, produced by Barclays Eagle Labs and Beauhurst, identifies the key to generating growth by exploring the importance of public and private sector partnerships in creating strong local technology ecosystems in which businesses can start and scale successfully.

Edinburgh tops the list for the number of high-growth businesses outside of London, with 621 calling the city home, 280 of which are technology companies.

Investors in the Scottish capital made £940m in total equity investment in tech companies since 2011, universities have produced 83 spinout businesses commercialising university research and there is a range of business incubator and accelerator programmes.

This is in addition to local government intervention in allocating funding, for example through Invest Edinburgh, the Council’s investment arm and the Edinburgh and the South-East Scotland City Deal.

Some studies suggest Cambridge and the Silicon Fen area produces more growth companies than other areas of the UK.

It was listed alongside Oxford, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Swindon and Norwich in a Fast Cities Growth report by the Centreforcities, published in March.

The Unlocking Growth report lists 10 locations:

Local authorities outside of London with the highest number of high-growth businesses Rank Local Authority Number of high-growth businesses Number of high-growth tech businesses 1 City of Edinburgh 621 280 2 Manchester 508 209 3 Leeds 505 137 4 City of Bristol 478 177 5 Glasgow City 444 151 6 Birmingham 420 133 7 Cardiff 358 103 8 Belfast 301 160 9 Brighton and Hove 297 87 10 Cambridge 274 213