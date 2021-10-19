Main Menu

Edinburgh sees surge in high growth companies

| October 19, 2021
Edinburgh, Manchester and Leeds top the list of cities with the most high growth companies outside London, according to a new report.

The ‘Unlocking Growth’ study, produced by Barclays Eagle Labs and Beauhurst, identifies the key to generating growth by exploring the importance of public and private sector partnerships in creating strong local technology ecosystems in which businesses can start and scale successfully.

Edinburgh tops the list for the number of high-growth businesses outside of London, with 621 calling the city home, 280 of which are technology companies.

Investors in the Scottish capital made £940m in total equity investment in tech companies since 2011, universities have produced 83 spinout businesses commercialising university research and there is a range of business incubator and accelerator programmes.

This is in addition to local government intervention in allocating funding, for example through Invest Edinburgh, the Council’s investment arm and the Edinburgh and the South-East Scotland City Deal.

Some studies suggest Cambridge and the Silicon Fen area produces more growth companies than other areas of the UK.

It was listed alongside Oxford, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Swindon and Norwich in a Fast Cities Growth report by the Centreforcities, published in March.

The Unlocking Growth report lists 10 locations:

Local authorities outside of London with the highest number of high-growth businesses
RankLocal AuthorityNumber of high-growth businessesNumber of high-growth tech businesses
1City of Edinburgh621280
2Manchester508209
3Leeds505137
4City of Bristol478177
5Glasgow City444151
6Birmingham420133
7Cardiff358103
8Belfast301160
9Brighton and Hove29787
10Cambridge274213
