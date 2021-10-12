EasyJet sees recovery | Calnex lifts guidance | retail slows

Daily Business Live

8.15am: Blue chips fall

The FTSE 100 fell at the open in line with forecast, trading 53.5 points lower at 7,093.36.

7.10am: Job vacancies rise

The number of job vacancies in July to September 2021 was a record high of 1,102,000, an increase of 318,000 from its pre-pandemic (January to March 2020) level.

7am: easyJet sees recovery

Short haul airline EasyJet said business travel and city breaks were returning alongside growing demand for leisure travel from customers looking for flights and holidays to popular winter sun destinations including Egypt and Turkey.

October half term bookings have been strong, and the company has increased its capacity to the Canary Islands by about 140% of FY19 levels.

The headline loss before tax for the year ended 30 September 2021 is likely to be between £1.14 billion and £1.18bn in line with expectations, it said in an update.

During the fourth quarter it flew 17.3 million seats, operating 58% of FY19 capacity with a stronger performance on intra-European and UK domestic routes, whilst demand for international routes from the UK continued to be impacted by UK Government travel restrictions.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “During the quarter easyJet significantly ramped up its flying which meant we were the second largest airline operating in Europe this summer while also halving our Q4 losses versus last year.

“We are encouraged to see positive booking momentum into FY22 which has led us to increase our capacity plans for Q1 to fly up to 70% of 2019 levels.”

7am: Calnex lifts guidance

Telecoms testing company Calnex Solutions has upgraded its guidance after experiencing continued strong levels of trading in the first half of the year.

In a trading update the Linlithgow-based company said it expects this trend to continue through the second half of the year and that revenue and profits for the full year will be materially ahead of previous expectations.

The robust cash position has allowed it to bring forward planned investment in the team to increase operational capability, in line with order growth.

In the six months to the end of September the group has seen a return to pre-COVID customer spending patterns in all regions, other than in China where demand has been in line with the previous year.

Calnex has not experienced any negative impact from the ongoing global semiconductor shortage to date on the ability to manufacture and ship product, although the board continues to monitor the situation closely.

Tommy Cook, chief executive and founder, said the board had “confidence that the full year revenue and profits will exceed that of the record prior year and mark another considerable step forward for Calnex, as we continue to capitalise on the industry’s transitions to 5G and the growth of cloud computing.”

7am: Stagecoach unchanged

Transport group Stagecoach said its outlook for the year ending 30 April 2022 is unchanged from when it announced full year results in June.

The company said bus passenger journey numbers are in excess of 70% of equivalent 2019 levels by the end of September. It is operating vehicle mileage at around 94% of 2019 levels.

Discussions with National Express over a merger are ongoing it said.

Retail slowdown

UK retail sales growth slowed sharply in September as consumer confidence was hit by fuel shortages.

The 0.6% year-on-year rise in sales was well down on August’s 3% growth. Apart from a 1.3% annual decline in a lockdown-hit January, it was the weakest sales performance for the sector this year.

September saw the slowest retail sales growth since January, when the UK was in lockdown, according to the data from the British Retail Consortium-KPMG monitor.

Global markets

Surging energy prices and inflation worries are causing jitters among equity traders and were expected to see the FTSE 100 dip.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished on a low, with all three indices diving into the red, with the Dow Jones dropping 0.7%, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by 0.6%.

Oil prices were up, with Brent crude 0.3% higher at $83.91 barrel.