Dry ice producer invests in south of Scotland plant

CO2 expansion

Plans on ice: Richard and Ed Nimmons

A firm producing dry ice to industries such as pharmaceuticals and food distribution has secured a funding package to develop a new production site in the south of Scotland.

Perthshire-based Dry Ice Scotland is investing more than £4 million in a new facility near Dumfries. About £3 million has been provided by Nash Business Capital, with the balance coming from grant funding and the company’s own resources.

Established in 2011 and now run by brothers and directors Richard and Ed Nimmons, the company will use the new facility for the capture, purification and liquefaction of food grade, renewable CO2 and production of dry ice.

It will take the waste CO2 by-product from a nearby plant to produce liquid CO2 that is compressed into dry ice pellets and slices. Production capacity is expected to reach about 8,000 tonnes a year and make the company one of the top three UK producers of dry ice.

It currently employs seven staff and plans add up to eight more over the next three years.

Michael Currie, corporate partner, and Gemma Perfect, commercial property partner, at Aberdein Considine, provided Dry Ice Scotland with legal support on the financing and property transaction. Mr Currie said: “Working with Ed and Richard has been a real pleasure, and it is hugely rewarding to be playing a part in the future of such an exciting and ambitious business.”

Ed Nimmons described the project as a “landmark” in the firm’s long-term goal to decarbonise the dry ice industry.

Richard Nimmons added: “This is a major step forward for the UK to be 100% reliable on domestic sources of food grade CO2 for dry ice manufacture, reducing transportation carbon footprint and insulating our customers from future CO2 shortages.”