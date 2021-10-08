Main Menu

BBC moves Dragons’ Den production to Glasgow

| October 8, 2021

Dragons’ Den will create local jobs

Television business programme Dragons’ Den is moving its production base to Scotland after almost 20 series south of the border.

The 19th run of the investment pitching series is due to air on BBC2 in the new year, after which BBC Studios will transfer production to Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

The 20th series will then be produced from factual entertainment and events creative director Adeline Ramage Rooney in Scotland, with studio recordings remaining in Manchester for that run.

No decisions have yet been made on whether the studio recordings will follow production to Glasgow, according to trade publication Broadcast.

The move will create opportunities for local media and technical staff as part of the corporation’s ‘Across the UK’ strategy.

The show, which was filmed in Pinewood Studios for ten series before transferring to Manchester in 2012, will join a number of BBC Studios shows in Pacific Quay, including The Weakest Link and Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, which relocated from London to Glasgow for its third series at the end of 2019.

Earlier this year, BBC Studios decided to move Top Gear from London to Bristol as part of the corporation’s ambition to better represent audiences across the country.

BBC Studios managing director for factual entertainment and events productions Hannah Wyatt said: “I’m sure Scottish talent will bring new perspectives and ideas and our Glasgow hub is shaping up to be one of our most productive and creative bases.”

