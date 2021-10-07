Dental practices extend consolidation in sector

Acquisitions

Chris Barrowman: expansion

Two dental practices have unveiled acquisitions as consolidation of the sector across Scotland continues.

Pitlochry-based Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic has invested £1.1m to extend its portfolio to seven following the addition of Duns Dental and Callander Dental practices. An eighth is in the pipeline in Killin, near Loch Tay.

Infinityblu now has 90 staff caring for 30,000 NHS and private patients.

Clinical director and owner Chris Barrowman, said: “Our initial base has been Perthshire but we have always looked at other areas with similar demographics and populations; market-type towns with strong communities.”

Glasgow-based Smart Dental Holdings has acquired its sixth dental surgery in a bid to further expand its footprint.

It is managed by clinical director Michael Tang and his business partner Summon Ramzan.

Dr Tang said: “We are keen to find growth opportunities and are always on the lookout for quality practices across Scotland with high growth potential.

“The pandemic has been an exceptionally disruptive time for Scottish dentistry.

“With the takeover now complete, we’re addressing any backlog that emerged over the past year or so and are looking forward to supporting our patients with a range of new services.”