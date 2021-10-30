Crosbie ‘on shortlist’ for top job at Nationwide

Search for CEO

Debbie Crosbie: in demand (pic: Terry Murden)

TSB chief executive Debbie Crosbie is among those on a list of potential replacements for the top job at Nationwide Building Society, according to City sources.

The former chief operating officer at Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money owner CYBG is said to be on a shortlist drawn up by the Nationwide’s board ahead of CEO Joe Garner’s departure after five years in the role.

Mr Garner announced his decision to step down last month, coinciding with chairman David Roberts also stating he would be leaving.

Kevin Parry, its senior independent director, is taking over from Mr Roberts and is leading the search for a new CEO.

Other candidates include Vim Maru, head of Lloyds Banking Group’s retail bank, according to the Mail on Sunday which reported Ms Crosbie’s link to the job.

Ms Crosbie, 51, was hired by TSB in May 2019, following the departure of former boss Paul Pester in the wake of the IT meltdown debacle.

TSB, owned by Spanish bank Sabadell, reported a return to the black, with a pre-tax profit of £110 million against a £152m loss in the previous period.