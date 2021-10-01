Main Menu

Underlying strength

CR Smith sees glazing profits hold up as demand grows

| October 1, 2021
Gerrard Eadie CR Smith

Gerard Eadie: underlying strength (pic: Terry Murden)

CR Smith Glazers said operating profits came in at £170,223 for the 16 months to the end of December, taking into account four months of lockdown, compared to £160,886 for the 12 months to the end of August 2019.

Turnover dipped slightly to £23.5m from £23.9m in the previous period.

George Eadie, director, said:  “The accounts lodged show the underlying strength of the company and that the measures put in place once the pandemic hit are now bearing fruit.

“Orders for new windows, doors and extended living spaces have continued strongly over the past few months as people’s focus centred on the home.”

Figures for CR Smith Manufacturing, the company’s trade business, will be reported separately. 

News, Industry, Scotland, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

gas, Ofgem, price caps

Ofgem prepares for failure of big energy firm

Concern is mounting over gas company failures Energy regulator Ofgem has hired a firm ofRead More

Total Elgin-Franklin platform

North Sea gas fields ‘needed’ to safeguard supplies

More gas fields need to be brought into production, says report Energy producers say BritishRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.