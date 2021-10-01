CR Smith sees glazing profits hold up as demand grows

Underlying strength

Gerard Eadie: underlying strength (pic: Terry Murden)

CR Smith Glazers said operating profits came in at £170,223 for the 16 months to the end of December, taking into account four months of lockdown, compared to £160,886 for the 12 months to the end of August 2019.

Turnover dipped slightly to £23.5m from £23.9m in the previous period.

George Eadie, director, said: “The accounts lodged show the underlying strength of the company and that the measures put in place once the pandemic hit are now bearing fruit.

“Orders for new windows, doors and extended living spaces have continued strongly over the past few months as people’s focus centred on the home.”

Figures for CR Smith Manufacturing, the company’s trade business, will be reported separately.