COP26 rail strike off after RMT agrees pay deal

Agreement reached

A strike would have caused major disruption

A damaging rail strike during the COP26 summit has been avoided after a pay deal was agreed tonight with the RMT union.

The deal gives its members a 2.5% rise backdated to 1 April with improved conditions and a COP payment for all staff.

Ian McConnell, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “We have reached a pay agreement with the RMT trade union that resolves strike action.

“We look forward to Scotland’s Railway playing its part in delivering a successful COP26 next week.”

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “Following further discussions between RMT and ScotRail an agreement has been reached and the proposals have been accepted by the union.

“As the disputes are resolved strike action has been cancelled and RMT members have been advised to work normally.”

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesperson Neil Bibby said: “This is very welcome news.

“This eleventh hour deal may help the SNP save face but it won’t fix the mess they’ve made of our railways.

“However welcome the pay deal is, it doesn’t undo the contempt the SNP have shown rail workers over the last two years.

“It is disgraceful that it took the risk of embarrassment at COP26 to convince the SNP to give rail workers the fair pay they deserve.

“Scotland’s railways are not just for COP26. The SNP must now commit to building a railway that is truly fit for purpose and stopping the reckless cuts to services.”

