COP26 delegates stranded amid weather chaos

Trees on line

Passengers stranded at Euston

Hundreds of delegates were unable to travel to Glasgow for the COP26 summit because of weather-related chaos on the main line from Euston.

Trees fell on to rail lines and overhead electric cables after torrential rain and 80mph winds lashed the south of England.

Network Rail urged passengers to ‘travel tomorrow instead’ after Avanti West Coast confirmed it was unable to run any services into and out of London Euston.

Spokesman for Network Rail, Chris Halpin, said: “I’m afraid there are still major delays on the West Coast main line and the advice once again is to not travel this evening.

“That’s because the diversionary route by Northampton that we had been able to run trains is now not viable.

“We had problems on the West Coast main line at Long Buckby this afternoon because overhead lined were damaged by trees that had come down in the very wet and windy weather that we had overnight.

“We had been running a diversionary route that got a limited number of services back up and running again but that now is closed and blocked because of problems with the overhead electric lines there.

“Our engineers are working as fast as they possibly can to try and get routes back up and running again so we can get people on the move but our advice to people this evening is not to travel.”

One climate change activist wrote on Twitter: “My train to Glasgow #COP26, via Edinburgh to avoid the crowds, now stationary due to gale force winds and severe rainfall causing a tree to fall on the line…”