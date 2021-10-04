Christie Gillespie opts for employee ownership

Staff plan

Alistair Christie and Richard Gillespie

Two owners of a civil and structural engineering consultancy have adopted an employee ownership model just six years after founding the company.

Alistair Christie and Richard Gillespie left WSP Global in 2015 to launch Christie Gillespie Consulting which has grown to a £1m-turnover business.

They have now turned to Ownership Associates to implement their long term succession plan which will see all 20-plus members of staff gain a share in the business through an Employee Ownership Trust [EOT].

Mr Gillespie said: “This is a move that has been six years in the making. From the get-go Alistair and I were determined to leave a lasting legacy.

“We have been fortunate enough to have an extremely high retention rate amongst our staff, with just one colleague leaving us in the six years of operating. It’s this dedication and drive that has reinforced our decision to go down the employee ownership route.”

The firm is currently spread across bases in Dundee, the Lothians and Fife, with plans to further expand the team and geographical spread in the near future.

It has just won an £18m contract for the refurbishment and extension of the Edinburgh One office building in the city’s Exchange district.