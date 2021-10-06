CALA hires duo to lead sustainability plan

Housing

Zero ambition: Robin Dodyk and Kathryn Dapre

CALA Group has continued the momentum of its sustainability strategy by making two key senior appointments. Kathryn Dapré has taken up the role of head of sustainability, with Robin Dodyk joining as head of modern methods of construction.

They will help drive CALA’s commitment to be operational net zero carbon by 2030, as well as reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Scottish Government’s 2045 target and ahead of UK Government’s 2050 target.

With 28 years of experience across a wide spectrum of sustainability and climate change focussed roles, Ms Dapre joins CALA from NHS Scotland, where as head of energy and sustainability, she was instrumental in developing the NHS Scotland climate change and sustainability strategy.

Mr Dodyk is an experienced technical expert, having spent more than 44 years in the construction sector, including more than 20 years with Oregon Timber Frame in Selkirk.

He will guide the business in adopting greener housing, leading on MMC research, trials and implementation, as well as associated training and development for the wider team.

Brian Johnson, development director at CALA Group, said: “Our industry will see significant change over the coming months and years ahead and our drive to become more sustainable is a big focus for us.”