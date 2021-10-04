Broadside letting | tax office homes plan| pavilion sold

Property round-up

Broadside offices

Scotland’s largest trade union is relocating its Edinburgh headquarters from Belford Road to Broadside in Powderhall Road, Canonmills.

The trade union has taken 6,625 sq ft on the second floor of Broadside and joins Citizens Advice Scotland and ION Geophysical in the building.

Eileen Flanagan, Unison property manager, said: “We expect to take occupation imminently following completion of a fit-out being delivered by the building owners.”

Adam Watt, of letting agent Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the landlord Ropetune, commented: “We are now seeing some occupier confidence returning to the Edinburgh office market.”

Cumbernauld homes opportunity

Tax office site to be sold for homes

Savills has launched an extensive residential development opportunity in the heart of Cumbernauld following the departure of HM Revenue and Customs from six buildings on a 12-acre site.

It will be sold with planning permission in principle for about 160 homes.

Jamie Doran, director in Savills development team, said: “There is strong demand from housebuilders and developers for residential development opportunities across West Central Scotland at present.”

Clyde Gateway pavilion sold

Rutherglen Links

Clyde Gateway has completed the sale of a key pavilion building at its Rutherglen Links Business Park.

The 6,145 sq ft facility, Three Rutherglen Links, was constructed during 2020 and has been sold to First Grau UK Real Estate, trading as Powerhouse Fitness.

Clyde Gateway was represented by Avison Young, Lambert Smith Hampton and Dentons, while Powerhouse Fitness was represented by Orinsen, Reid, Mitchell and Brodies.

Three Rutherglen Links will become Powerhouse Fitness’s new headquarters when its 35 employees move into the building this month.

Edinburgh Park ‘advancing well’

Frank Ross shown a model of the scheme by Tony Hordon

Parabola, owner and developer of Edinburgh Park, the new zero carbon urban quarter at the Gyle, is “advancing well” on phase one which includes the first flagship office building 1 New Park Square.

It has 85 000 sq ft of Grade A net zero carbon offices, a civic square, garden square, multi-use games area and car parking.

Lord Provost Frank Ross viewed construction, accompanied by Tony Hordon, managing director of Parabola.