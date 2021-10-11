Main Menu

Trade blow

Brexit and Covid blamed for plunge in exports

| October 11, 2021
port

Britain’s overseas trade figures have fallen

Scottish exports fell by 14% in the year to June 2021 compared to the previous year – the highest in the UK.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland also saw a decline in exports – by 2.2%, 13% and 6.1% respectively.

Scotland’s imports also fell by 3.9% – with England’s decreasing by 2.3%, Wales’ by 10%. Northern Ireland’s imports rose by 3.8%.

The SNP’s International Trade spokesman Drew Hendry said: “These are devastating figures which clearly show that the warnings about Brexit and the impact it would have on trade were justified.

HM Revenue & Customs said: “The combined effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) national and international lockdown restrictions and EU exit uncertainty have all been contributing factors to the erratic nature of
recent UK and global trade.

“We encourage users to apply caution when making comparisons of trade movements over time.”

News, Economy & Markets, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

RoslinCT-Janet-Downie-and-Ian-McCubbin

Growing demand for Roslin’s gene therapy treatments

Janet Downie and Ian McCubbin at the opening A new cell and gene therapy manufacturingRead More

Liberty Steel

Steelworks to restart after Liberty seals funding

Liberty Steel has raised funds Hopes for the future of two steelworks have risen afterRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.