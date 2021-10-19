BrewDog puts £2bn IPO plans on ice until 2023

Conditions 'not right'

Investors must wait longer for a market flotation

Scottish brewer BrewDog is understood to have pulled its plans for a flotation this year.

The Aberdeenshire brewer is now said to be looking as far out as 2023 for an initial public offering, despite recently hiring City heavyweight Allan Leighton as chairman in what looked like an indication that a market move was imminent.

Co-founder and chief executive of BrewDog James Watt claims the decision to slow down plans to float was made before the brewer became embroiled in a publicity campaign by current and former employees who said there is a culture of fear at the company.

The appointment of former Asda boss Leighton appeared to signal a change of focus for a company that has built its reputation around maverick and sometimes controversial campaigns, including stunts aimed at mocking the City.

There has been talk of a £2 billion valuation on BrewDog, but it is reported that the company’s advisers have gone cold over current stock market conditions, exacerbated by supply shortages and staffing issues in the hospitality sector.

Restaurant chain Hawksmoor is also said to have delayed its planned IPO.