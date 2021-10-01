Boost for Glasgow as Warner to film entire movie in city

Economic benefit

By a Daily Business reporter |

Glasgow has become a popular movie location

Glasgow is poised to benefit from another big budget movie after plans by Warner Bros to film an entire production in the city were given a funding boost by the city council.

The Hollywood studio said it will employ local crew and talent where possible and is expected to create hundreds of jobs, with 250 to 350 crew employed daily and up to 1,000 on some days.

A £150,000 Filming Incentive Grant has been provided by the city council which sees he project as an economic boost for the city.

It is understood that Warner wants to establish a Scottish office that could rubber-stamp Glasgow’s movie set credentials.

The British Film Institute says film projects which cost between £60m and £100m have an average daily spend of £750,000.

Glasgow has been used as a location in many films and TV series over the years, including The Batman, World War Z and more recently the latest instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

They have have earned the city an estimated £350million over the last 20-plus years.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “While it’s great fun for a lot of people to see film and broadcast productions in Glasgow, this is very much an economic story – productions of this size bring millions of pounds to the city’s economy.

Susan Aitken: ‘very much an economic story’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“What is significant about this support is that it allows the entire production to made in Glasgow – a first for the city – and confirms our place as a location of choice for major productions, and one that can compete with others in the UK and abroad.

“During this time of economic recovery and renewal, this economic activity is both welcome and important.”