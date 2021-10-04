Beeline PR adds Gallagher to expanding agency

Public relations

Jim Byers, Rosemary Gallagher and Debbie Byers

Beeline PR has appointed Rosemary Gallagher as director as the agency celebrates a decade in business.

An established PR consultant and freelance business journalist, Ms Gallagher will focus on managing and developing relationships with key clients, generating new business in sectors such as financial services, environmental companies and the whisky industry.

Previous positions held by Rosemary include head of communications at the Scotch Whisky Association, as well as business news editor at Scotland on Sunday and personal finance editor at The Scotsman.

Most recently she was a director with PR consultancy Muckle Media. Alongside her role at Beeline PR, Rosemary will continue to write on a freelance basis for a range of titles.

Her appointment comes at a time of significant growth for the agency following a series of business wins, including work with Dentons, Mark Littler Whisky Broker, The South of Scotland Destination Alliance and green energy business, A-DEUS.

Beeline PR was set up in 2011 by Debbie Byers who had already enjoyed 15 years working in PR for several large agencies in London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

She said: “It’s thrilling to have reached such an important milestone in the business, and to do so with the appointment of Rosemary is extremely exciting.

“I first met Rosemary while working in London more than 20 years ago. She brings with her a fantastic mix of experience in PR and journalism and I know that she is going to be a great fit with our agency.

“In 10 years of business, we have worked with almost 100 clients and are proud to say that much of our growth has been organic.

“We have only ever had to pitch for business a handful of times as most of our clients come on board through historical relationships, word-of-mouth business referrals and positive agency collaborations.”

Located at 1 Lochrin Square in Edinburgh, Beeline PR is led by Debbie, her husband Jim and a team of experienced freelance consultants working across a range of national and international campaigns for a variety of corporate and consumer clients, including professional services firms and food and drink companies.

Mrs Byers is a former chairman of CIPR Scotland and recently joined the executive team at WeDO Scotland, an organisation dedicated to supporting Scottish entrepreneurs and businesses to maximise growth potential.

Earlier in 2021, Beeline PR appointed well-known business advisor and entrepreneur Tino Nombro to the position of non-executive director to help drive growth for the agency and its sister business, Speaker Buzz, a purpose-led motivational speaker agency established in 2018.

With guidance from Mr Nombro, Beeline PR has ambitious plans to double its revenue in 2022 and grow its core team of PR consultants. As well as Ms Gallagher’s appointment, Beeline PR has brought on board Victoria Henry, PR freelancer and former account director at Hot Tin Roof PR, who will deliver work from her base in Hong Kong.