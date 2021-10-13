Barratt on track | THG puzzled by slump | Marston’s gains

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Barratt ‘on track’

Barratt Developments said it remains on track to deliver its FY22 and medium term targets set out in the FY21 results.

David Thomas, chief executive, commented: “The positive start to the new financial year has continued in recent weeks with private reservations remaining strong.

“This is particularly encouraging given the significant year on year reduction in Help to Buy reservations and the ending of the stamp duty holiday.

“We continue to work closely with our suppliers and sub-contractors and have not experienced any significant disruption to our build programme as a result of the challenging supply chain environment.”

7am: NatWest expands climate fund

NatWest (RBS) Group is setting a new target to provide £100 billion of Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing (CSFF) by the end of 2025.

It will help support the support the bank’s customers, including SMEs on their transition to a net zero and a more sustainable economy.

7am: THG knows of no reason for shares crash

Following a 35% fall in the shares of online retailer THG following its capital markets presentation it said it “knows of no notifiable reason for the material share price movement, and that no material new information was disclosed at the event.”

In a statement to the market it added: “Since its IPO in September 2020, THG has consistently delivered ahead of its targets set at the time of IPO and recently reported a strong first half performance across all divisions, with Group revenue of £958.8m, +44.7% YoY (CCY).

“The group also has a very strong liquidity position as it enters its peak trading season, with available cash as at 30 September 2021 of £700.0m across long dated 3-5 year facilities.

“THG is due to report its Q3 Trading Update on 26 October, and looks forward to updating investors in the ordinary course.”

See: Hunter punt THG loses third of value as shares crash

7am: Marston’s ‘improving’

Pubs chain Marston’s said that since restrictions were lifted on 12 April, the Group has seen a continuous improvement in trading.

For the most recent quarter from 25 July to 2 October, it saw a return to growth over 2019, with sales 2% higher across its managed and franchised pubs.

Overall, trading since 12 April has been at 94% of 2019 levels which includes the benefit of the temporary VAT reduction on food and non-alcoholic drink sales.

Global markets

A subdued start was expected in London after modest falls in the US and Asia overnight as investors await key inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3% lower, the S&P 500 was down 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.1% after a Federal Reserve official said it is close to pulling back on its stimulus measures.

The muted sentiment spread to Asia where the Japanese Nikkei 225 index was down 0.1%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1%, while trading in Hong Kong was suspended due to a typhoon. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was down 0.1%.