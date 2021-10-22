Bank vet among Aberdein Considine hires

Finance

Dalene Lyle and George McNaughton

Aberdein Considine has made a number of senior appointments to its lender services practice group (LSPG), including the hire of a banking and compliance specialist.

George McNaughton has joined the firm as the head of compliance for the group following a 30-year career in banking and finance.

Much of Mr McNaughton’s career has been spent within retail banking, specialising in compliance, and working across lending and recoveries for a range of financial institutions, most recently Starling Bank.

The firm has also promoted Tahir Bashir to UK operations director for LSPG. He joined Aberdein Considine in 2020 as operations manager.

In a further boost to the LSPG, Aberdein Considine has appointed Gary McAdam as client relations manager. Mr McAdam joins from Ascent Performance Group were he was an associate and Scottish operations manager. He is a qualified Scottish civil litigation paralegal and has specialised in range of litigation, compliance and recoveries roles.

Dalene Lyle has been appointed an associate in the LSPG. Ms Lyle specialises in banking and property litigation and has more than 10 years’ experience in the lender services field.

Following a number of acquisitions over the last few years, the firm has continued to focus on expanding and strengthening its legal teams and specialisms throughout the country.

Aberdein Considine offers property, legal and financial services to private and commercial clients across Scotland and the north of England.

Myra Scott, partner and head of the lender services practice group, said: “It’s always pleasing to be able to attract the best talent to the firm and the expertise and knowledge that George, Gary and Dalene bring will be vital as we continue to work closely with our financial services clients across the UK.

“Tahir has also proved to be an incredible and highly valued addition to the team since joining last year and his promotion is well deserved.

“As a multi-jurisdictional supplier of banking litigation and debt recovery, our practice has grown significantly over the past few years.

“This brings unique challenges and our new appointments will support the growing range of complex non-standard mortgage litigation, asset and debt recovery cases we are managing.”

Aberdein Considine has been ranked across nine areas in the 2022 edition of The Legal 500 and for the seventh year in a row has been awarded “Top Tier” status.

The accolade is in the field of debt recovery and the firm has also been recognised for its corporate and commercial, commercial real estate (two rankings), commercial litigation, dispute resolution, insolvency, private client and family law work.

The partnership has a second debt recovery ranking in England where there is a rapidly expanding litigation and debt recovery practice.