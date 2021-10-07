Bank deal for Borders homes | Aberdeen site on market

Property round-up

SBHA is building 300 more homes

Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) has secured a £58 million facility from Royal Bank of Scotland to support investment in current homes and the delivery of 300 new homes over the next seven years.

SBHA owns and manages more than 5,600 homes across the Scottish Borders, from Skirling in the West to Yetholm in the East, and from Heriot in the North to Newcastleton in the South.

With current new build sites in Peebles and Kelso totalling 18 homes, SBHA’s plan to deliver 300 affordable homes will provide a significant boost to the communities within the Borders.

Former conference centre site on market

A prime residential development opportunity on the site of the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in the popular Bridge of Don has been launched to the market.

Silverburn Park, three miles north of Aberdeen City Centre, is being jointly marketed by Savills and Shepherds.

The 38-acre site has been cleared for development and planning permission in principle was issued in June this year for up to 500 homes.

In addition to housing, the development of the site will generate additional funds via a Section 75 agreement to help with schooling and healthcare provision as well as road improvements, new footpaths and cycling pathways.