Accountancy deal
August Equity invests in Aberdeen-based AAB
David Lonsdale of August Equity
Private equity firm August Equity has invested in a Scottish accountancy and business services group seeking to expand its operations.
The deal will provide “significant” funds for Aberdeen-headquartered Anderson Anderson & Brown to build market share across the Central Belt and grow in the English market.
London-based August Equity principally operates in the healthcare, education, business services and technology sectors.
David Lonsdale, partner, said: “We look forward to working together to accelerate the growth of AAB.”
The Aberdeen practice currently employs about 350 in Scotland and also has a London office.
This year it has acquired Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell and Edinburgh-based Purpose HR.