Ashley set to net £305m from sale of Newcastle United

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Saga: Mike Ashley

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley could net up to £305 million from the imminent sale of the club to a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The Tyneside takeover saga has been rumbling on for 18 months but is now thought to be close to completion after a surprise development saw the Saudi state resolve its issues with Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports over alleged illegal streaming of Premier League football.

Sports Direct tycoon Ashley has been in charge at St James’ Park for 14 turbulent years but his reign looks close to being over in a deal which will see PIF take an 80% controlling stake.

London-based brothers Simon and David Reuben, who own Newcastle Racecourse, will take a 10% stake with financier Amanda Staveley, who brokered the deal, receiving 10% via her firm PCP Capital Partners.

Successful completion of the takeover will, overnight, transform Newcastle into one of the richest clubs in the world, backed by the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.

January’s delayed arbitration case is now unlikely to be heard.

Accusations of human rights abuses continue to hang over the Saudi Arabian state.

Mohammed bin Salman is the 36-year-old ruler of Saudi Arabia and PIF chairman. He is suspected of ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul three years ago, something which concerned Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

However, with proposed majority owner PIF deemed a separate entity, that will now allow the takeover to pass the English Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

High street billionaire Ashley first put the club up for sale in 2008, just 12 months after taking control.

Supporters have been disenchanted with his running of the club for a long time but will now be dreaming of multi-million-pound investment in the Magpies’ playing squad and an influx of some of the game’s biggest names.