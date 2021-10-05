Amplifi adds to team and relocates city office

Tax credits

Jamie Watts, left, and Jan-Michael Kochalski

R&D tax credit specialist Amplifi Solutions has scaled up its Edinburgh operation, with a senior hire and a move to new offices in the city.

Jan-Michael Kochalski, a former downhill skier for Team GB, joins as regional manager from Leyton UK.

The company has moved to the Kingsford Business Club on Dublin Street.

Mr Kochalski has spent the last decade working in business development across the financial services and technology sectors in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, including with chartered accountants’ industry body ICAS and Samsung Electronics.

He will work alongside Amplifi’s commercial director, Jamie Watts, and fellow regional manager Roger Daynes who joined the company in 2020.