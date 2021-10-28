Amazon fires up subsidy-free Scottish wind farm

Turbines connected

Plugged in: Beinn an Tuirc 3 on Kintyre

Amazon’s first renewable energy project in Scotland is now operational and delivering clean energy to the UK grid.

The 14-turbine facility, located on the Kintyre Peninsula in Scotland, is the biggest built by ScottishPower without government support. It was constructed under a power purchase agreement with Amazon.

The online retailer is purchasing 100% of the power output from the 50 megawatt (MW) site, which is expected to deliver 168,000MW hours (MWh) of clean energy annually – enough energy to power 46,000 UK homes.

The output will power Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres, corporate offices, and fulfilment centres across the UK.

Kintyre is the first of four large-scale renewable energy projects in the UK enabled by Amazon, all built at no cost to the public. Others include the 350MW Moray West offshore wind farm announced earlier this year.

Together these projects will provide a total capacity of 529MW of clean energy, supporting both the UK and Scotland in meeting their 2030 renewable energy targets.

Amazon is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe with announced investments to supply over 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of new electricity production capacity.

Once complete, these projects will produce more than 8.4 million MW hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually, which is enough to power 2.2 million average European homes for a year.

Kenneth Matthews, head of energy, EMEA, Amazon Web Services, said: “We are excited that our first Scottish windfarm is now operational. This is the first of four large-scale projects that Amazon has committed to in the UK so far, each of which contribute toward our aim to power operations with 100% renewable energy.

“Amazon’s commitment to buy the power generated from these projects enables the developer to finance and build them. It sends a clear message that a project of this size can be delivered without public subsidies.” Kenneth adds.

ScottishPower Renewables CEO Lindsay McQuade said: “It’s really exciting to mark the completion of Beinn an Tuirc 3 and the start of our PPA with Amazon during UK Wind Week and with just a few days to go until the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference gets under way.

“We’re proud to have delivered Amazon’s first renewable project in the UK, supporting The Climate Pledge and the company’s commitment to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040.

“This will support a greener and more sustainable economy and help us all enjoy a cleaner and better future, quicker.”

Hydrogen project

Aberdeen-based engineering consultancy Wood has agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with green bus entrepreneur Jo Bamford’s HYGEN Energy to accelerate the production of green hydrogen for decarbonising transport.

Wood will begin the conceptual design for a facility at Herne Bay, Kent which will generate green hydrogen from existing offshore wind farms.

Production will begin by the middle of 2023 when it will have a production capacity of between eight and nine tonnes of green hydrogen per day.