Airport and Orsted to create green aviation template

Edinburgh initiative

Edinburgh Airport aims to embrace new technologies (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh Airport and renewable energy company Ørsted have agreed a net zero strategy that they hope will become a template for the global aviation sector.

They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to decarbonise the airport and rapidly accelerate the shift to sustainable air travel.

They will embrace green technologies, including the use of hydrogen fuels produced at scale from offshore wind farms.

The MOU has been inspired by the Green Fuels for Denmark project in which Ørsted, Copenhagen airport, SAS airline, Maersk and others are working together to create a renewable hydrogen hub to decarbonise transport, air-travel and shipping.

The project unites leading Danish companies to develop industrial-scale production and off take of renewable hydrogen and sustainable e-fuels for road, maritime and air transport.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “The aviation industry realises the part it plays in emissions and the need to move towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“We have made huge advances in technology and we want to continue to innovate and ensure aviation’s future is one that is decarbonised and contributes positively to our economy and Scotland’s net zero ambitions.

“Although aviation emissions derive in the main from aircraft in flight, we can play our part within our estate and fuel for aircraft at Edinburgh and we are confident this exciting partnership will help us on our way to a sustainable travel future and see Edinburgh Airport helping to develop and support sustainable fuels and their use.”

Duncan Clark, Head of UK region at Ørsted said: “Whilst we have made huge strides in decarbonising the way we generate electricity, the next stage is to use that renewable electricity to decarbonise industry and transport.

Scottish Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: “Our recent report into decarbonising the transport sector makes it clear that all modes need to reduce emissions in order for Scotland to meet our ambitious climate change targets, so we welcome this partnership between Edinburgh Airport and Ørsted.

“Despite the current challenges faced by the aviation sector, it is good to see Edinburgh Airport preparing for a sustainable future.

“It is critical that businesses and other organisations at least match Scotland’s statutory targets and our ambition to create a net zero economy. This project has real potential in that regard and I look forward to hearing more about it and seeing it develop.”

Edinburgh Airport is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an infrastructure investor, which has also invested in a number of offshore wind farms including 50% ownership of Ørsted’s Hornsea One, the largest offshore wind farm in the world.