Absentee MSP Mackay’s £14,000 expenses claim

Taxpayers' bill

Derek Mackay: was forced to resign (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay claimed more than £14,000 in expenses in the months after he resigned without once attending Holyrood, it has emerged.

New figures from the Scottish Parliament show he billed taxpayers £9,786 for 2020/21, mostly in claims for rent on his constituency office and an Edinburgh flat.

He also claimed £4,406 in February and March of 2020, immediately after he resigned from the Cabinet over text messages sent to a teenage boy, making a total of £14,192.

The Renfrewshire North and West MSP resigned as Finance Secretary the night before he was due to deliver the Scottish budget in February 2020.

Tipped as a future SNP leader and First Minister, he continued to collect his basic MSP salary of £64,470 and was paid an automatic grant of £11,945 for loss of ministerial office.

He also received an automatic resettlement grant of £53,725 after he ceased to be an MSP, the first £30,000 of which was tax-free.