Abrdn eyes deal for digital platform Finimize

Target in sights

Stephen Bird: focusing the company

Abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, is said to be in talks to buy Finimize, a digital platform which offers investment tips.

The move is seen as reinforcing the ambitions of CEO Stephen Bird to build a more focused investment management group with far stronger digital capabilities for personal and institutional clients.

Edinburgh-based Abrdn’s purchase of Finimize would deliver a handsome windfall to Max Roufagha, the target’s chief executive.

In total, its daily newsletter has more than 1m subscribers, and one source told Sky News which reported the talks, that it would continue to operate independently under Abrdn’s ownership.

Abrdn, which is being advised by Goldman Sachs on the deal, declined to comment.