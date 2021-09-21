Wheeler to succeed Smith at helm of SSE Renewables

Energy

Energy firm SSE has appointed Stephen Wheeler as managing director, SSE Renewables, following Jim Smith’s decision to step down and retire in April next year. Mr Wheeler, pictured, is currently managing director of SSE Thermal, where he is focused on decarbonising the company’s flexible generation, energy-from-waste and energy storage portfolio, and driving the transition to a net zero future.

He was previously managing director of SSE Ireland, and prior to this, general manager (Ireland) of SSE Renewables.

He was part of the successful management team that grew the Airtricity renewable energy platform before SSE acquired it in 2008.

Before joining Airtricity, he spent more than 10 years working with ABB and Siemens internationally, specialising in the development and construction of generation assets.

Mr Wheeler will become part of the SSE group executive committee and will report to board director Martin Pibworth, group energy and commercial director. He will take up his role in January.