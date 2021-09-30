Wheatley Group announces additions to board

Housing

Wheatley Group, the Scottish housing, care and property-management organisation, has announced four appointments to its board, including Caroline Gardner, pictured, former auditor general from 2012 to 2020. She becomes a non-executive director and chairman of the group audit committee.

Ms Gardner, a qualified accountant and a fellow and past president of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance, is joined by subsidiary board chairs Eric Gibson, Mairi Martin and Lindsey Cartwright.

Ms Gardner said: “I look forward to working with my colleagues and key partners to implement our new five-year strategy, ‘Your Home, Your Community, Your Future’ and to driving forward our ambitious plans to continue to support our customers more than ever before.”

Mr Gibson is a career banker and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland. He becomes chairman of Loretto Housing Association and Lowther.

He has held various senior management roles with Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group working with SME and corporate customers in a variety of sectors. On leaving banking in 2014, he established his own advisory business which he ran for three years.

Mairi Martin, Eric Gibson and Lindsey Cartwright

Ms Martin takes up a position on the board and as chairman of West Lothian Housing Partnership.

She has experience in strategic business transformation through people and technology and is currently executive director of transformation and a member of the executive team of Mencap UK. Ms Martin has a wide range of housing and care experience having spent seven years at Cornerstone.

Ms Cartwright also joins Wheatley board after being appointed as chairman of Wheatley Care.

She first joined Wheatley Care in 2016, and is a qualified solicitor with over 20 years’ experience. She is accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in employment law and has been a partner with Morton Fraser since 2010.

She has considerable experience in business development and strategy and sits as a non-executive member of Morton Fraser’s management board.

Ms Cartwright is the first female president of the Employment Law Group in Scotland and is also a senior tutor at the University of Glasgow.

In May this year, Wheatley announced Scottish business economist Jo Armstrong as the group’s chair. She succeeds Alastair MacNish.