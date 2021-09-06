Visioncall snapped up by fast-growing Optimism

Eyecare deal

Michelle Le Prevost: expanding the business

Optimism Health Group has acquired Visioncall, the UK provider of eye care services to more than 100,000 residents in 5,000 care homes.

Cambuslang-based Visioncall, founded in 2001, will continue to trade under its own brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Optimism Health Group is a UK healthcare investment group providing technology and clinical and support services to the rapidly growing 75 to 90-year-old age group.

The group’s initial focus is on the £3.5 billion UK eye care and hearing care market, where the group believes there is an opportunity for consolidation and new delivery models.

As part of Optimism’s growing portfolio, Visioncall will continue to bring its expertise in delivering person-centred eye care services to elderly patients.

In November 2020, Optimism acquired OutsideClinic, providing eye care and hearing care to over 100,000 older people in their own homes.

In early July, OutsideClinic announced its plans to recruit 50 additional optometrists and 20 audiologists.

Optimism plans to acquire further complementary businesses in the eye care and the hearing sector as well as businesses providing other clinical services to the fast-growing older demographic.

Michelle Le Prevost, managing director of Visioncall, said: “Optimism’s investment will allow us to continue expanding our business, recruiting a further 20 optometrists over the next two years.”