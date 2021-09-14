Valneva vaccine ‘would not have got approval’ – Javid

Contract latest

The company’s facility at Livingston is being extended

Valneva’s Covid-19 vaccine was rejected by the UK Government partly because it would not have gained regulatory approval, according to the Health Secretary.

Sajid Javid told the Commons that the UK Government was working with Holyrood to examine options for the factory at Livingston which is being extended on the back of a £1.3 billion contract that has now been terminated.

Valneva had expected to supply about 100 million doses to the UK health department but announced on Monday that the government considered the French firm to be in breach of contract.

Mr Javid told parliament: “There are commercial reasons that we have cancelled the contract, but… it was also clear to us that the vaccine in question that the company was developing would not get approval by the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] here in the UK.”

He was responding to a question from SNP MP Hannah Bardell who represents Livingston.

“Obviously she is not recommending that we administer vaccines that do not get approval,” he said, adding that the Livingston vaccine facility was “very important” to the UK and Scottish governments.

“That is something that we will be working together on to see what more we can do,” he said.

It has been reported that a recent UK trial of potential booster jabs, the Valneva vaccine was less effective than some rivals. However, it has not yet completed clinical trials.