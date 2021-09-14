Job vacancies rise | JD Sports soars | SMS completes placing

Daily Business Live

7.05am: Job vacancies rise

Job vacancies have hit a record high as the furlough scheme starts to wind down, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Vacancies rose above one million for the first time in the three months to August.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in the three months to July, in line with forecasts. In Scotland it fell to 4.3%.

ONS deputy statistician, Jonathan Athow, said: “Early estimates from payroll data suggest that in August the total number of employees is around the same level as before the pandemic, though our surveys show well over a million are still on furlough.”

7am: Springfield builds on record results

Springfield Properties reported its highest ever revenue and profit, substantial reduction in net debt and a strong outlook.

The Elgin-based company said it had seen strong build and sales activity throughout the year with high demand experienced across the business resulting in significant growth in revenue in private and affordable housing.

Profit before tax in the year to the end of May 2021 soared 81.4% to £18.5m from £10.2m in the previous 12 months.

7am: JD Sports sees surge in earnings

JD Sports Fashion enjoyed a surge in first-half earnings on robust demand for sportswear as lockdown restrictions ease.

However, it said it was withholding its interim dividend and hinted instead at a “larger full year dividend”.

The company, which is Britain’s largest sportswear retailer, said pretax profit rose to £364.6m for the six months ended 31 July from £41.5m last time.

7am: SMS completes fund-raising

Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems said it had raised gross proceeds of £175 million in an oversubscribed placing of shares in accordance with its announcement after the market closed last night.

The shares have an issue price of 900p which represents a discount of 6.2% to the volume weighted average price of the shares in the 20 trading days prior to 13 September and will account for 14.6% of the group’s issued shares.

Trading in the new shares will commence on 4 October.

Global markets

London’s blue chips were expected to see a modest uplift ahead of the release of UK unemployment figures.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained 0.8% and 0.2% respectively, while the tech-led Nasdaq slipped 0.1%.

The focus is on the US inflation data tonight where the consumer price index is expected to rise 0.4% and core CPI at 0.3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.54% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.20%

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.62% while South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.10%.