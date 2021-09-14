Two senior associates for Balfour + Manson

Law

Russell Eadie and Stephanie Nichol

Balfour+Manson has added two associates in its Edinburgh-based employment and commercial property teams.

Russell Eadie joins the firm as a senior associate in the employment team, having worked in employment law for over 25 years. He is a former partner with Morisons, and recently worked at Dentons.

He was also a senior solicitor within the professional practice team at the Law Society of Scotland.

Senior associate Stephanie Nichol will provide cover for commercial law partner Stephanie Zak and will remain with the firm when Ms Zak returns.

Ms Nichol joins from Dentons where she was a senior associate. She has worked at a senior level within national and international private practice law firms, as well as providing consultancy work including public sector in-house experience.

Her 20 years’ experience includes a spell working in the real estate team at Morton Fraser before widening her legal experience at Davidson Chalmers, Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, Harper Macleod, and Eversheds.

Anderson Strathern promotions

Anderson Strathern has announced 25 promotions including three senior associates – Laura McCabe, Danielle Edgar, and Ewan Regan – who are promoted to director.

Among the other promotions: Anne Lawrie and Mandy Armstrong become senior associates; Laura Bowen, Liam Smith, Lucy Thornton, and Jemma Forrest are promoted to associate; and Stuart Orr, Kirsty Nicoll, Emily Fleet-Grant, Nick Dobbs, Ysabeau Middleton, Francesca Glendinning, Sarah Donnachie, Jamie Devlin, and Rory Knox are promoted senior solicitor.