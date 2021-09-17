Travel rules change but Scotland retains Covid tests

Changes announced

Travellers will see changes

Scotland will introduce changes to the controversial traffic light system for international travel.

But the easing of Covid tests for returning passengers announced by the UK Government today will not be adopted north of the Border because of “significant concerns” about the public health risk.

Green and amber classifications will merge, but the red list will be retained for those countries deemed to have high COVID19 case rates or variants of concern.

Among other countries, Turkey, Egypt and the Maldives will all be removed from the red list from 4am on Wednesday 22 September.

The current amber-level restrictions will become the default for travellers from non-red countries, with eligible fully vaccinated travellers able to benefit from quarantine-free travel.

The number of countries recognised in the eligible vaccinated traveller policy (currently only UK, EU/EFTA and USA), is being expanded to recognise countries where vaccine certification meets appropriate standards.

These include Canada, Australia, Israel, and New Zealand – with these opening up from 4 October – the date the current traffic light system formally ends.

The Scottish Government recently relaxed rules, allowing people travelling from non-red list countries to choose from a variety of private test providers.

A UK Government decision to implement proposals to remove the requirement for a pre-departure test in England and to use lateral flow tests on day two have not been adopted at this stage in Scotland “due to significant concerns at the impact on public health.”

The Scottish Government said it aims to maintain a four nations approach to international travel restrictions, “but will need to carefully consider the risks associated with aligning with the UK Government.”

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the simplification of the system recognises the success of global vaccination programmes.

He said: “This is a major step but one with sensible safeguards built in recognising the success of the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme.

“The expansion of the eligible vaccinated traveller policy combined with the changes to the traffic light system will provide a welcome boost to Scotland’s tourism industry.

“However, we have concerns that the UK Government’s proposals to remove the requirement for a pre-departure test for some travellers will weaken our ability to protect the public health of Scotland’s communities. While we want to maintain a four nations approach to these matters, we need to consider urgently their implications.”

Background

Travellers are now able to use private sector tests where they are now required when returning to Scotland. The step allows people to choose from a list of approved providers which can be found on the gov.uk website.

Countries removed from the red list from 4 am on 22 September are:

Bangladesh

Egypt

Kenya

Maldives

Oman

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Turkey

Countries added to the eligible vaccinated traveller policy from 4 October are:

Canada

Australia

Israel

New Zealand

Singapore

Antigua & Barbuda

Barbados

Brunei

Taiwan

Dominica

Japan

South Korea

Qatar

Kuwait

Malaysia

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Changes in England

From Monday 4 October, countries will no longer be divided into green, amber or red lists

The amber and green lists will merge into a “Rest of World” (ROW) list

Anyone in a country on this list who’s fully vaccinated will no longer have to take a PCR test three days before travelling to England

They will still need to take a PCR test two days after arrival, but this will be replaced by a cheaper and simpler lateral flow test later in October

There will still be a red list of countries – if you visit one of these, you’ll have to to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers

Before the move to the two-tier system, eight countries are being removed from the red list from 22 September

They are Turkey, Pakistan, The Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.