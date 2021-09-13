Tories urge SNP to declare position on oil and gas

Holyrood vote

SNP MSPs will face a vote on the North Sea’s future

Scottish Conservatives will call on the SNP to declare its position on the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

A motion in parliament tomorrow will call for the Scottish Parliament to back future projects to protect Scottish jobs and to cut down on emissions by limiting the need to import energy.

The Tories’ energy spokesman Liam Kerr said the vote will put the SNP under pressure to pick a side between the North East economy and the extremist Greens.

“We are bringing forward a vote on future North Sea projects, including the Cambo field, so that the Scottish Parliament can have its say on the importance of Scotland’s oil and gas industry during our transition to net zero,” he said.

“Nicola Sturgeon has already said future projects should be ‘reassessed’ and Patrick Harvie has boasted of shifting the SNP’s position on oil. The North East deserves to know if the Scottish Government still supports this vital industry and the 100,000 jobs it supports.

“The SNP have a choice: side with the North East economy or the extremist Greens. They can either back a sensible transition to net zero that limits the need to import costly energy from abroad. Or they can be upfront that they favour a radical shift to end Scotland’s oil and gas industry quickly, which would likely harm our environment.

“As the SNP used to shout – it’s Scotland’s oil. We are far better off using our own energy than paying higher prices to import from abroad, where the environmental protections are lower and the carbon cost is higher.”