Tennent’s owner C&C hires Findlay as chairman

Brewing

Scottish brewing veteran Ralph Findlay will replace Stewart Gilliland, current chairman of Tennent’s owner C&C, after the company’s annual meeting next year. Mr Findlay will step down later this month as chief executive of Marston’s after two decades in charge.

During the latter part of his tenure, he saw off an unsolicited takeover approach from Platinum Equity, a buyout firm, and has steered it through the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

He will join the board of C&C, the Dublin-based and London-listed cider and beer maker on 1 March and take over as chairman in July.

The company revealed on Thursday that it had returned to profit ahead of plan.

Mr Findlay guided Marston’s through the sale of its brewing business into a £780m joint venture with Carlsberg in May 2020.

He has served on the Marston’s board since 1996, having held the role of finance director before being appointed chief executive Officer in 2001.

He was appointed a non-executive director of Vistry Group in 2015 and has served as senior independent director since January 2020. He also previously served as chairman of the British Beer and Pub Association.