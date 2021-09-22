Tartan Blanket Co buys warehouse as demand soars

40 jobs added

Founders: Emma and Fergus Macdonald

The Tartan Blanket Co has acquired larger premises and is taking on 40 staff after extending its bank facilities to meet growing global demand.

The Edinburgh-based natural wool brand has acquired a 32,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Newbridge after seeing its revenue double during 2020.

With its blankets and scarves now being sold in more than 70 countries, the new warehouse will allow the company to keep up with increasing demand over its peak winter sales period.

The company, set up by husband and wife Fergus and Emma Macdonald, has received a £1.8 million loan from HSBC to fund its growth which inlcudes hiring 40 employees over the next year.

Mrs Macdonald said: “After setting up in 2014, it’s really exciting to realise how far we’ve come. Our blankets and gifts are now being shipped across the globe, from Scotland to Australia, Canada and the US.

“Our revenue doubled last year, and we’re anticipating the same growth again in 2021.”

One of the company’s most popular lines is its recycled wool blankets, which transform discarded clothes and materials into contemporary tartan blankets.

This year, The Tartan Blanket Co. has also committed to help protect the environment, with the aim of offsetting more carbon than it is producing.

Mrs Macdonald added: “As part of our sustainable practices, which we aim to continue into our new premises, we will be donating 1% of every purchase to environmental causes and 1% to charities and community projects around the world to help those in need.”